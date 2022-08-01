Ranbir Kapoor entered the world of films with Sonam Kapoor. The actor duo made the Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya which had turned out to be a box office dud. While they failed to make noise for their work, they got tongues wagging when rumours of them dating each other had surfaced. However, after their break-up, she appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan in 2010 sharing the couch with Deepika Padukone.

For the unversed, in the same episode, the Bajirao Mastani actress had said that she would like RK to endorse a condom brand and would also like to gift him a box of condoms.

In the same Koffee With Karan Episode, Ranbir Kapoor, who had joined Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone virtually, opened up about his experience of being with both the girls. While he called being with his Tamasha co-star an enriching experience he had jokingly called his first co-star melodramatic.

In the video, that Karan Johar played on Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s episode, Ranbir Kapoor was heard saying, “During his Sanjay Leela Bhansali held our hands and guided us through Saawariya and there were many times when we looked behind him and tried to flirt with each other—we were each other’s first co-stars, but healthy flirting and nothing which can be misconstrued. Sonam’s vibe is someone who is very melodramatic, and she has to overhype things.”

“There was a time when I went into a van and she was sitting and fanning herself, saying she wasn’t well. It’s very endearing and there are times when I just want to hold her throat and say, ‘Sonam, be real!’ She’s lovely when she is real. She is a very fine actress, and has her head right about what’s right and what’s wrong,” Ranbir had concluded saying.

On the same episode, Sonam Kapoor also said, “I don’t know if he’s a great boyfriend. He’s a really nice guy, he’s got family values, he’s really respectful. I’ve known Ranbir all my life but as a boyfriend, I don’t know. She did a great job at hanging on to him for so long.”

Cut to the present, Sonam Kapoor is anticipating the birth of her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja, and exes Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are happily married to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, respectively.

