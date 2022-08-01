Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan landed in trouble when he was promoting his film Raees in Gujarat’s Vadodara in 2017. The superstar took a train journey from Mumbai to Deli, and on its way stopped at Vadodara to meet his fans. King Khan even threw t-shirts and smiley balls which led to a stampede-like situation.

A man lost his life in a stampede-like situation. Due to this, a resident of Vadodara, Jitendra Solanki filed a complaint against the superstar in February 2017. He was reportedly charged under IPC sections 336, 337, and 338.

Back in March this year, Gujarat High Court finally granted relief to superstar Shah Rukh Khan after more than 5 years. The court also proposed to Khan’s lawyers that the actor can consider installing an RO plant at Vadodara railway station where a case was registered against him when a stampede occurred.

The high court judge also observed that installing an RO plant at Vadodara railway station would also mitigate damages that can help people for years to come. Lawyers have also agreed to it. Amidst this, many tweets were going viral with the claim that Bollywood actor SRK has ‘donated’ Rs 23 lakh for an RO (reverse osmosis) plant at the Vadodara railway station. Bombay Times was one of the many to tweet that the superstar has donated the funds for RO plants. Soon many Shah Rukh Khan’s fan accounts began to corroborate the claim.

However, it is not yet clear whether the said RO plant as suggested by the court has been operational at Vadodara Railway station. There’re no confirmed reports to verify the fact that Shah Rukh Khan has indeed ‘donated’ the money for the RO plant ‘out of goodness of his heart’ since he has been suggested to do so by the court itself.

