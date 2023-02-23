The very talented Mohsin Khan who has been entertaining the audiences over a long span of time now, is speculated to come back to the television screen. The handsome actor is reportedly collaborating with Anupamaa famed actor Nidhi Shah for an interesting projects.

This news has left netizens wondering if Mohsin is going to be a part of the popular show Anupamaa itself. It is also speculated that maybe the duo will come together for an exciting collaboration which hasn’t been confirmed by anyone.

Well, this news has just made us curious and we can’t wait for an official announcement from Mohsin Khan and Nidhi Shah revealing what it is.

A source close to the development reveals, “It is yet to be unfolded if Mohsin Khan will be a part of the popular daily soap, but I’m sure whatever it is, it will be a visual treat for the audiences and the fans will be excited to see them together.”

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey.

