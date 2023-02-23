Lock Upp season 1 received a lot of accolades from the audience ever since it premiered till the finals. Munnawar Faruqui won the title, followed by Payal Rohatgi in the runner-up position, the show had a successful run. Since then, fans have been waiting for the second season of the controversial reality show. Hosted by Kangana Rananut, the show had a prison detailing format, and Karan Kundrra was the jailer of the show.

Lock Upp season 2 has already started to grab attention from everywhere. Be it for the list of participant names or about who would be the jailer this time. Scroll below to get the scoop!

However, there have been reports doing the rounds that Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik will be replacing Karan Kundrra as jailer of Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp season 2. Karan was seen in the first season as quite a responsible jailer who had won the hearts of his audience over the way he used to handle things inside prison.

But now, the actress has reacted to the reports, and it seems to be quite disappointing for her fans. According to Zoom Digital, when they asked Rubina Dilaik to respond to the reports suggesting her stepping up as the jailer of Lock Upp season 2, the diva answered, “Just a rumour”.

In the meantime, reports are rife that Emiway Bantai, Uorfi Javed, and Pratik Sehajpal, among others, are participating in the show even though there hasn’t been any confirmation yet. However, soon enough, the confirmed participant list will be announced. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma have also been invited to be inside the Lock Upp reportedly, but no confirmation has arrived on the same. As per reports, Lock Upp season 2’s production work is already in progress.

Well, what are your thoughts about Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp season 2’s new update? Who do you think will be the jailer this time? Let us know!

