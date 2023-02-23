Shehnaaz Gill became a known face in the industry after her performance in Bigg Boss 14 got highly appreciated. Her relationship with the late actor Sidharth Shukla was clearly the highlight of that season. Since then, the actress has come a long way and she is about to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Recently, at an award event, when Sana was asked to share her opinions regarding Alia Bhatt and the paparazzi fiasco, she indirectly supported the media. Read on to know more!

Shehnaaz is known for her bubbly nature and since her Bigg Boss days, she has been doing quite a lot of work. She literally became famous overnight because of the media. After Sidharth Shukla’s death, she was devastated but soon enough she picked up her pieces and became the best version of herself.

Yesterday, Shehnaaz Gill made an appearance at the Lokmat award show and even won an award for Best Personality Of The Year. She looked gorgeous in a black long one-shoulder dress and kept her look minimal. When she was asked by one of the journalists to share her opinion about paparazzi getting trolled after the Alia Bhatt fiasco, the actress responded indirectly supporting the media, “Mai toh media ki wajah se hi bani hun, mujhe toh hamesha media ne hi highlight kiya hai lekin agar aap koi trolling ki baat karoge toh uske liye mere pass koi Jawab nahi hai.”

However, the main video seems to have been deleted from the media, but her firm answer to not responding to any troll-related questions got a lot of appreciation from her fans and audience. Check out the clip here:

For the unversed, bashing the media or paparazzi started when Alia Bhatt slammed a media portal for invading her privacy. She shared it on her Instagram stories and wrote atop it ‘gross invasion’ when two men photographed her from the other building while she was just chilling at home. After Alia called them out, many celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and others came in support of her.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

