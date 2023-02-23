Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan enjoys a massive fan following and his admirers never leave a chance to shower their love on him. Ever since he won Salman Khan’s hosted reality show, he is riding high success. Recently, he met Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill and fans just can’t stop reacting to their heartwarming meet-up. Scroll below to read the details!

Sana and Stan were recently spotted at Digital Creators Award 2023. Interestingly, the duo was seen posing together for the first time at an event held in Mumbai. A video from the award has now gone viral, where Shehnaaz can be seen congratulating Stan for his victory & netizens just can’t stop lauding her sweet gesture. However, many just sidelined MC Stan.

In a viral video, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen dressed in a gorgeous black gown. The actress waited to speak to the Pune- based rapper while her name was being called on stage. She congratulated MC Stan, and the duo posed for the camera as well. As soon as the video went viral, fans started showering love on Sana for her gesture. However, there was a set of people who brutally trolled the duo and called them overacting ki dukkan. Check out the comments below.

A user wrote, “Jitna bhi try kar lo Shehnaaz video mai nhi lega woh”

“Two overacting in one frame.”

“Oh didi ko MC ke music video mai cast hona hai. I just hate this girl from core.”

“Bad Bunny ki sasti copy lag raha hai MC Stan.”

However, the hardcore fans of Shehnaaz Gill and MC Stan came out in their support and reminded the haters that Sana is a queen, and MC Stan is also a self-made star.

One of the users wrote, “I am just focusing on Shehnaaz and her tareef in the background.”

Another was quick to react and wrote, “Bohot down to earth. Itni popularity ke baad bhi simple. I love it.”

A fan wrote, “Queen Shehnaaz.”

Another wrote, “My girl totally slaying everywhere.”

“Two self-made stars in one frame”, another fan wrote.

Well, we believe we should always focus on positivity, right? What do you think let us know in the comments section below!

