Former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant and ‘Udaariyaan’ actor Ankit Gupta, who is currently seen playing the role of a singer in the show ‘Junooniyatt’, is putting all his efforts to get into the skin of his character and thus learning to play guitar for his role.

Although it is not so easy for him, and because of continuous practice, his fingers have swollen.

He shared: “I am learning the basics of guitar strumming so that I can do justice to the character of Jahaan, who is a passionate and aspiring singer. I’ve never really played an instrument in my life, and this is the second time when I am holding a guitar. It’s a new experience and I will keep practising till the guitar looks like an extension of my body. Some shots require me to strum the guitar at a fast pace, leaving my fingers swollen and bruised.”

The 34-year-old actor has acted in several TV shows such as ‘Sadda Haq’, ‘Begusarai’, ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’, ‘Kundali Bhagya’, and many more. He was also part of web series such as ‘Illegal – Justice, Out of Order’, ‘Bekaboo 2’, among others. Before joining the fictional drama ‘Junooniyatt’, he was seen as a contestant on the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16‘.

Ankit Gupta said he believes in perfection and thus even continued his practice despite of all the pain as he wants to look natural and real while playing guitar on-screen.

He added: “That’s all right because no pain, no gain. These scenes are crucial, and I don’t want to spare any effort in looking natural as Jahaan. I want to thank the audience for the love they showered on the show and their support makes me feel that going the extra mile is worth it.

‘Junooniyatt’ airs on Colors.

