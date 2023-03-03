‘Qubool Hai’ actor Namik Paul is currently seen playing the male lead in the show ‘Lag Ja Gale’ and shared how he enjoyed donning the look of a Sikh boy in one of the episodes. It was challenging for him to shoot with a fake beard and moustache.

Namik Paul said: “Our creative team experimented with multiple looks for this particular scene, but the Sardar look suited me best. Wearing the turban made me feel special and I did enjoy donning this avatar.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, it was a bit challenging also and he faced problems while delivering the dialogue.

Namik Paul said: “Whenever I was trying to deliver my dialogue, my moustache was falling off in between the shots. Being an actor, we go through loads of changes every day based on what the script demands, but I think that’s what we enjoy, the constant change.”

The actor from ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’, ‘Ek Deewaana Tha’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, and many more, said that despite all the challenges he gave his best for the particular sequence.

“Now, with my experience, I can say that It is not easy to act with a fake moustache and beard. I am an actor who is always up for challenges and I will always give my hundred per cent to entertain my viewers,” Namik Paul added.

‘Lag Ja Gale’ is a story of Shiv, a young hotelier, played by Namik Paul, and Ishani, a middle-class hard-working girl, essayed by Tanisha Mehta, and how because of circumstances, they decide to get married.

‘Lag Ja Gale’ airs on Zee TV.

Must Read: When Lata Mangeshkar Was Slowly Poisoned, Couldn’t Move & She Said, “We Thought Some Planted My Servant…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News