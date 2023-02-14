'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul quit journalism to pursue acting

Actor Namik Paul, who plays the lead role in the television show Lag Ja Gale, never thought of becoming an actor.

Namik started his career as a journalist with news channels after studying at Lewis and Clark College in the US, but life had other plans in store for him. He soon found his true calling while being in front of the camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After journalism, he pursued modelling in Delhi. Along with that, he started learning to act professionally by joining a theatre. That’s when the tables turned, and Namik landed in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

“I guess leaving the job and opting for modelling and theatre was a turning point in my life. Soon after that I got a big break by getting a role in the popular show ‘Qubool Hai’ and shifted to Mumbai. I realised that acting is something that I enjoy, and my interest in just wanting to be on television turned into my passion,” Namik said.

He added, “After I shifted here, I started going for auditions which led to getting more offers to work in shows and that’s how it dawned on me that I was always meant to be an actor. And now playing the role of Shiv in ‘Lag Ja Gale’ is a stepping-stone for me to turn my dreams into reality. I am really happy with how my journey is panning out.”

‘Lag Ja Gale’ follows the journey of Shiv (Namik Paul), an affluent, self-made young hotelier, and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta), a hard-working girl who juggles between multiple odd jobs as the sole breadwinner for her middle-class family.

The story explores their proximity in a marriage for the sake of their siblings despite multiple misunderstandings and misgivings.

The show airs Monday to Sunday at 6:30 pm on Zee TV.

Must Read: Tunisha Sharma Was Not In Depression, Claims Her Co-Star Chandan K Anand & Reveals She Wanted To Share Something With Him: “Pata Nahi Kya Baat Karni Thi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News