The entire nation continues to reel with the shocking news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death. The Nighting Gale Of India, who passed away on Feb 6, had contracted COVID-19 and was suffering from Pneumonia. Ever since the legendary singer has left for her heavenly abode, unknown facts and never-heard-before stories about the iconic singer have been resurfacing on the web. The singer was laid to rest with full state honours.

While you might have read endless stories about the Rahe Naa Rahe Hum singer, do you know that she was bedridden for 3 months? Well, neither did we, until now. According to a report in PTI, The singer in her book, ‘Lata Mangeshkar in Her Own Voice’ opened up about the health scare that she faced in 1962. Reciting an incident of being poisoned, Lataji in her book revealed that she was being slowly poisoned.

An excerpt from Lata Mangeshkar’s book read, “In 1962, I fell very ill for about three months. One day, I woke up feeling very uneasy in my stomach. And then I started throwing up – it was terrible, the vomit was a greenish colour. The doctor came and even brought an x-ray machine home because I could not move. He x-rayed my stomach and said I was being slowly poisoned.”

When Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Usha Mangeshkar got to know about the same she banned everyone from cooking and told servants that she would cook for her beloved sister from now on. The singer also claimed that even their servants left the house “without collecting any pay.”

She further said, “So we thought someone had planted him there. We didn’t know who it was. I was bed-ridden for three months and was so weak,” adding that they then never came to know about the person behind it.

After recovering, Lata Mangeshkar crooned Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil from Bees Saal Baad.

