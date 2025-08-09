In almost, two weeks, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has finished its run at the ticket window, with an absolutely disappointing number. In almost 10 days, Pawan Kayan’s film managed to register a ticket sale of 1.11 million on BookMyShow. This is one of the lowest ticket sales for an A lister!

Pawan Kalyan Stays Below Thandel!

Pawan Kalyan’s magnum opus stayed even below Thandel when it comes to performing at the ticket window. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s film registered a ticket sale of 1.22 million on BMS in its lifetime.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office BMS Sales

Meanwhile, Hari Hara Veera Mallu managed to register a ticket sale of 1.11 million in its lifetime. This is the 15th-highest ticket sale for a Telugu film that arrived in 2024-25.

Check out the lifetime BMS ticket sales of Telugu films from 2023 – 25.

Pushpa 2: 20.38M Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14M Devara: 4.80M HanuMan: 4.72M Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 3.59M Game Changer: 2.24M Lucky Baskha r: 1.82M Guntur Kaaram: 1.81M Tillu Square: 1.77M Kuberaa: 1.66M Hit 3: 1.53M Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 1.35M Daaku Maharaaj: 1.32M Thandel: 1.22M Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 1.11M

The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Sathyaraj in other prominent roles. It is set in the 17th century Mughal Empire and follows Veera Mallu, a celebrated warrior who is given the mission to recover the Kohinoor to rescue a city from Mughal soldiers.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu BMS Sales Summary

Check out the ticket sales breakdown of the film on BMS.

Pre Sales: 503K

Week 1: 574K

Day 8: 6.69K

Day 9: 12.17K

Day 10: 12.74K

Total: 1.11 Million

Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, the historical action-adventure is rated 6.5 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “The first Indian to orchestrate a revolt against the Mughal empire. The early life of Veera Mallu and the mission he chooses to raise a revolution against the ghastly actions of the army generals in the Mughal empire.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

