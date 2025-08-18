Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 clearly lost the battle against Rajinikanth’s Coolie, when it comes to the ticket sales of both films on BookMyShow. In fact, Rajinikanth’s action biggie now rules over the Spy Universe biggie by a huge margin, which cannot be narrowed at this point, looking at the pace of both the films.

Coolie Day 4 Ticket Sales

On the fourth day, August 17, Sunday, Coolie managed to register a ticket sale of only 480.79K on BMS. After the first weekend, the total ticket sales of Lokesh Kanagara’s film stand at 4.79 million. The third biggest weekend ticket sales for a Kollywood film on BMS after Leo and Jailer’s 4.86 million and 4.85 million ticket sales.

War 2 Day 4 Ticket Sales

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film registered a total ticket sale of 2.95 million on BMS after its first weekend. Rajinikanth’s film takes a lead of over 65% with its ticket sales on BMS. Meanwhile, War 2 managed to surpassed the first weekend ticket sales of Devara. Jr NTR’s film registered 2.9 million ticket sales in its first weekend.

Check out the all-time top 10 ticket sales of Indian films in the first weekend on BMS.

Pushpa 2: 9.49M Kalki 2898 AD: 6.46M Jawan: 6.02M Leo: 4.86M Jailer: 4.85M Coolie: 4.79M Animal: 4.25M Salaar: 4.21M Stree 2: 4.09M Chhaava: 3.07M

Coolie VS War 2 Ticket Sales – First Weekend

Coolie with its first weekend ticket sales has managed to enter the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films in their first weekend on BMS. Rajinikanth‘s film pushed Gadar 2’s 2.97 million ticket sales in the first weekend out of the top 10.

War 2 BMS Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the total breakdown of the BMS Sales of the Spy Universe biggie.

Pre Sales: 806.57K

Day 1, Thursday: 676.48K

Day 2, Friday: 745.06K

Day 3, Saturday: 393K

Day 4, Sunday: 330.67K

Total: 2.95 Million

Coolie BMS Ticket Sales Summary

Pre Sales: 2.53 Million

Day 1, Thursday: 714.56K

Day 2, Friday: 689.02K

Day 3, Saturday: 480.79K

Day 4, Sunday: 377.46K

Total: 4.78 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

