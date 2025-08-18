Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 clearly lost the battle against Rajinikanth’s Coolie, when it comes to the ticket sales of both films on BookMyShow. In fact, Rajinikanth’s action biggie now rules over the Spy Universe biggie by a huge margin, which cannot be narrowed at this point, looking at the pace of both the films.
Coolie Day 4 Ticket Sales
On the fourth day, August 17, Sunday, Coolie managed to register a ticket sale of only 480.79K on BMS. After the first weekend, the total ticket sales of Lokesh Kanagara’s film stand at 4.79 million. The third biggest weekend ticket sales for a Kollywood film on BMS after Leo and Jailer’s 4.86 million and 4.85 million ticket sales.
War 2 Day 4 Ticket Sales
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film registered a total ticket sale of 2.95 million on BMS after its first weekend. Rajinikanth’s film takes a lead of over 65% with its ticket sales on BMS. Meanwhile, War 2 managed to surpassed the first weekend ticket sales of Devara. Jr NTR’s film registered 2.9 million ticket sales in its first weekend.
Check out the all-time top 10 ticket sales of Indian films in the first weekend on BMS.
- Pushpa 2: 9.49M
- Kalki 2898 AD: 6.46M
- Jawan: 6.02M
- Leo: 4.86M
- Jailer: 4.85M
- Coolie: 4.79M
- Animal: 4.25M
- Salaar: 4.21M
- Stree 2: 4.09M
- Chhaava: 3.07M
Coolie VS War 2 Ticket Sales – First Weekend
Coolie with its first weekend ticket sales has managed to enter the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films in their first weekend on BMS. Rajinikanth‘s film pushed Gadar 2’s 2.97 million ticket sales in the first weekend out of the top 10.
War 2 BMS Ticket Sales Summary
Check out the total breakdown of the BMS Sales of the Spy Universe biggie.
- Pre Sales: 806.57K
- Day 1, Thursday: 676.48K
- Day 2, Friday: 745.06K
- Day 3, Saturday: 393K
- Day 4, Sunday: 330.67K
Total: 2.95 Million
Coolie BMS Ticket Sales Summary
Check out the total breakdown of the BMS Sales of the Spy Universe biggie.
- Pre Sales: 2.53 Million
- Day 1, Thursday: 714.56K
- Day 2, Friday: 689.02K
- Day 3, Saturday: 480.79K
- Day 4, Sunday: 377.46K
Total: 4.78 Million
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
