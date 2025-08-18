Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 has been released in three languages— Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. It has crossed the 175 crore mark in India overall. But how has Ayan Mukerji’s directorial performed in the home ground? Scroll below for a detailed analysis of the opening weekend at the box office.

War 2 Hindi Box Office Day 4

According to the official update, War 2 earned 28 crores on its day 4. Despite the mixed word-of-mouth, it remained stable, bringing in moolah similar to the 29 crores minted on the opening day. There’s competition from Coolie, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Saiyaara in Hindi, but Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR starrer is the #1 choice of the audience.

The net collection of War 2 in the Hindi belt stands at 130 crores. It enjoyed a four-day extended opening weekend, as it was released on Thursday, August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day holiday. The overall earnings in India conclude at 176 crores, which means the home ground contributed almost 74% to the total sum.

Here’s a detailed day-wise breakdown of War 2 at the Hindi box office (net collection):

Day 1: 29 crores

Day 2: 46 crores

Day 3: 27 crores

Day 4: 28 crores

Total: 130 crores

War 2 beats Sikandar!

With the Hindi collection alone, War 2 has crossed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Sikandar (129.95 crores) in only 96 hours. That’s not it! Today, Kiara Advani co-starrer will leave behind Akshay Kumar’s 2012 super hit Rowdy Rathore (131 crores), along with MS Dhoni (133.04 crores), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores), and Sky Force (134.93 crores), among others, by a huge margin.

War 2 Hindi Box Office Summary (4 days)

India net: 130 crores

India gross: 153.4 crores

