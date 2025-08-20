Despite earning rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike and starting strong at the box office, the latest Fantastic Four reboot is not turning out to be the Marvel blockbuster fans had hoped for. That said, The Fantastic Four: First Steps currently ranks as the ninth-highest-grossing movie of 2025, already becoming the top-grossing film of its lead actor, Pedro Pascal, after surpassing Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II just a few days ago.

Now, as it inches closer to the coveted $500 million mark, with over $470 million worldwide at the moment (via Box Office Mojo), First Steps is on the verge of overtaking a major horror hit. We are talking about the 2019 supernatural sequel, It: Chapter Two, the follow-up to the 2017 blockbuster, It. Read on to see how much the superhero movie needs to earn to outgross the horror movie worldwide.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. It: Chapter Two – Box Office Comparison

With a current global haul of $470.4 million, First Steps is around $2.7 million away from outgrossing It: Chapter Two at the global office. At its current pace, the Marvel reboot is expected to cross the milestone within the next few days.

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to the latest data from Box Office Mojo:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $248.2 million

International: $222.2 million

Worldwide: $470.4 million*

It: Chapter Two – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $211.6 million

International: $261.5 million

Worldwide: $473.1 million

* The mentioned collection is at the time of writing. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently continuing its theatrical run.

Can the Fantastic Four Reboot Surpass The First Film It?

The 2017 film It grossed an impressive $702.8 million at the worldwide box office (Box Office Mojo). Given its current momentum, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is unlikely to surpass this figure during its theatrical run.

More About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set in a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

