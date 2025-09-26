The previous episode of General Hospital saw the Quartermaines and the community of Port Charles saying goodbye to Monica. Many people came over to pay tribute and express their condolences on the passing of the woman who was a key member of the town and its thriving communities.

The emotions, nostalgia, remembrance, and grief have been quite palpable in these last few days on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 26, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 26, 2025

The final episode of this week continues the celebration of Monica’s life. The funeral is in full swing, and the memorial is made special by the presence of everyone who loved and adored Monica. Apart from the Quartermaines, the rest of the Port Charles community also came.

The goal was to remember Monica, honor her legacy, and celebrate her life. Jason and Tracy were present, as were Michael, Ned, Olivia, Brook Lynn, Chase, Gio, Dante, and Lulu. To add drama to the somber service, Drew, who had been discharged from the hospital, arrived at the event.

Nobody wants him there, but he is a Quartermaine, and Monica was his adoptive mother, after all. No matter what anyone thinks of him, he was adamant about attending the memorial, and so he did. His attendance wasn’t the only incident shaking things up at Monica’s beautiful service.

When a surprise guest shakes things up, who is it going to be? Is it going to be the woman Tracy found in the family crypt? Is she the same mysterious person who Martin had contacted to inform of Monica’s death? Is she the one who is going to make a massive surprise appearance at the funeral?

How will the others react to this? There will obviously be questions about who she is and why she is there. Is she related to the Quartermaine family? But how and why is it coming to light only now? When will the family members get some answers? Will Tracy be the one to inform them of it?

What does this entry mean for the Quatermaines? Is this actually going to shake things up for them? Stay tuned for more details.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Bill Secures His Home & Tries To Make Amends With Katie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News