On March 21, 2025, popular South Korean artist Sulli’s brother took to his Instagram handle and shared a cryptic message, leaving everyone stunned and sparking reactions from everywhere. After the post surfaced online, people started to believe that he pointed at Kim Soo-Hyun amid his ongoing controversy in his message as the Queen of Tears actor shared the screen with late actress Sulli in the film, Real.

For the unversed, Soo-Hyun has been accused of having a past relationship with a minor who was Kim Sae-Ron. As per the claims, he was 27 years old when he started dating her while she was just 15. However, after six years of their relationship, they parted ways in 2021, and in 2025, the Bloodhounds actress committed suicide. Her death raised all the unknown questions leading to their relationship scandal. Scroll ahead to know what the older brother wrote in his post.

As per the late artist Sulli’s brother’s new post, he wrote, “Kim-ssi, I have a lot to say, but I can’t. You’re going to fall from your high position, so you better hold on tight.” Even though he didn’t mention any name as such, online communities like TheQoo or Pann speculated that he probably wanted to direct his message to Kim Soo-Hyun amid the whole scandalous situation. For those who don’t know, Sulli and Soo-Hyun worked together in the 2017 movie, Real.

However, following the release of the film, it received quite a lot of backlash for its meandering storyline and complicated storytelling. Even though the production team tried to sell the movie from Sulli’s bold acting transformation, it was highly criticized and even the actress was at the end of receiving the criticism. While Sulli got caught on fire, what left netizens even more disgusted was that neither Kim Soo-Hyun nor the production team of the film came in support of the late artist and defended her.

The movie’s director Lee Sa-Rang was rumored to be Kim Soo-Hyun’s half-brother. Some reports suggested that Sa-Rang was the co-founder of the actor’s current agency GOLD MEDALIST. These whole speculative theories led people to believe that probably because of that Sulli was left alone to face the backlash. As her elder brother shares the cryptic message, netizens started to dig out the reason behind it.

Some have been saying that something might have happened between Sulli and Kim Soo-Hyun and that her brother has come out to speak about it now amid his controversy. One of the K-netizens wrote on the online platform, “If her brother’s speaking up now, there must be a reason.” Another one stated, “They left Sulli to handle everything alone, and now they’re acting like nothing happened.”

While we don’t know to whom the post was directed, the timing of the message and Kim Soo-Hyun and Sulli’s connection have sparked a new wave of discussions. What do you think?

