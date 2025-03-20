As much as it’s a chaotic situation in the South Korean entertainment industry, it’s the same in Kim Soo-Hyun’s life. Ever since the actress Kim Sae-Ron passed away, her aunt made shocking allegations against the Queen of Tears actor, disrupting his life and career. As per the aunt’s claim, Soo-Hyun had dated Sae-Ron for six years, from 2015 to 2021. However, that’s not the shocking part; it’s about their age gap – she was only 15 when she started dating him while he was 27.

Despite Soo-Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, denying all the allegations and trying their best to control the situation, people have been slamming and criticizing the actor. Amid all these, the actor’s current whereabouts remain unknown. So, where’s he now? Scroll ahead to get the details regarding his whereabouts.

According to Jagran English, a now-deleted post of a TV report said that a close acquaintance of Kim Soo-Hyun talked about where he has been staying and how he has been coping with all this. Although the source couldn’t confirm his place, they mentioned that the actor had found solace in his family.

The insider revealed, “I’m not sure if he is staying with his cousin or his father, but he is relying on his family to help provide stability and comfort.” They further added that before GOLD MEDALIST shared the official statement, they cross-checked it to verify all the details.

Previously, Kim Soo-Hyun’s agency GOLDMEDALIST mentioned that the actor was going through some psychological discomfort as the controversy revolving around his past relationship with the late Kim Sae-Ron started to spread like wildfire. The agency stated that after his mental state declined, prompt actions were taken to protect his mental health from further stress.

Based on the formal statement released on March 14, 2025, the agency claimed, “He has been suffering through extreme confusion and chaos,” and assured that they would do anything to take proper measures. Despite the evidence, GOLDMEDALIST stuck to their words and claimed that Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-Ron dated briefly from 2019 after she became an adult. They denied the allegations that the actor took advantage of the late actress’s minority and harassed her.

For the unversed, their speculated romance reports started to circulate after Sae-Ron committed suicide and was found dead at her home on Soo-Hyun’s birthday. Apparently, the It’s Okay To Not Be Okay actor didn’t visit her funeral.

Now, a YouTuber, Lee Jin-Ho, claimed that after parting ways with Kim Soo-Hyun, Kim Sae-Ron got married, sparking more controversies regarding the late actress. The chaos is not going to subside any sooner. Time will tell what Soo-Hyun’s future will look like!

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Will Kim Soo Hyun Cancel His Upcoming Taiwan Fan Meeting Amid Kim Sae Ron Row?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News