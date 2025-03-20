Kim Soo Hyun’s career continues to face a drastic setback after his name was unexpectedly brought up in the controversy following Kim Sae Ron’s death. The late actress’ family accused him of causing mental distress to the 24-year-old before she took her own life on February 16, 2025, ironically on the Queen of Tears star’s birthday. Now, his upcoming schooled Taiwan fan meeting is up in the air as curiosity grows about whether he will be attending the event at all.

Taiwanese media outlet ET Today reported that there is a possibility that the fan meeting can get canecelled altogether as the actor continues to face heat for his alleged involvement in creating pressure on Kim Sae Ron before her death. 7-Eleven Taiwan, who is sponsoring the event said, “Currently, the event is still planned, but should any changes occur, we intend to respond promptly while considering the rights of our consumers.”

According to the media outlet, the actor might cancel his appearance to avoid further complications and controversy. However, if he fails to attend the fan meeting, he might be subjected to a massive termination fee of 30,000,000 NT, which is estimated at $900,000 USD.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Taiwan fan meeting is part of the 2025 Sakura Festival in Kaohsiung. Hosted by 7-Eleven Taiwan, the event is scheduled to take place on March 30. It is supposed to feature special goods like cup sleeves, cups featuring the actor, photo walls, special packages, and more. The fan meeting is supposed to be attended by 200 lucky fans.

Reminder that Kim soohyun is still having a 7-11 Fanmeeting in Taiwan on Mar 30th and Brand event in Hong Kong in April If events aren’t cancelled & he still goes to these events & fans appear, i guess im done with the korea entertainment industry 🥶#kimsoohyun #김수현 — 𝕊𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕪 #TheOn1yOne S2 pls 🎀 (@sa_hk_) March 19, 2025

'미성년 교제 의혹' 김수현, 오는 30일 대만 팬미팅 예정 한남들은 무슨 병크가 터져도 꾸득꾸득 고굽척하는게 진짜 ㅈㄴ 역겨움 Taiwanese women, please don't spend money on Kim Soo-hyun. If you throw a stone, you don't knowhttps://t.co/bxyS4GFM6z . — 길티아카이브 시즌2 (@Queenarchive2) March 19, 2025

It’s unsurprising that Kim Soo Hyun’s bases that are still supporting him are based in Asia – domestic South Korean base, Philippines, Indonesia. And now it looks like the Taiwan fanmeet will continue. In Malaysia, some DJs were caught asking what the entire problem was with him… — Butterpies (@inwindyfields) March 20, 2025

Meanwhile, the ongoing controversy continues to grow intense, with new purported evidence surfacing pointing at Kim Soo Hyun. His fanbase in Taiwan is also divided over the situation.

Following Kim Sae Ron’s death, her aunt revealed in a bombshell interview that the actor began dating her when she was just 15 years old. They were together for six years, until 2021. During this time, Kim Sae Ron did many activities under Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, often in exchange for very minimal or no fee at all.

When the late actress got embroiled in a DUI incident, the agency covered the damages of 700 million KRW on their own and didn’t ask her to pay back. She was grateful, but things changed after her contract with the company ended. GOLD MEDALIST, along with Kim Soo Hyun, reportedly began creating pressure on her for the money.

Kim Sae Ron, who was already facing a setback in her career with very few projects in hand, urged for some more time. In an alleged text message, she sent to Kim Soo Hyun, the Bloodhounds actress, who promised to pay back the money little by little. However, she reportedly got no response from the actor despite trying to reach him many times.

As the situation unfolded, Kim Soo Hyun, who once was the highest-paid Korean actor, faced pedophile allegations, and his career took a drastic turn. He lost many brand deals overnight while his own followers turned against him.

