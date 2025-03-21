Amid the Kim Sae-Ron and Kim Soo-Hyun scandal, a new revelation has been made by YouTuber Lee Jin-Ho, who claimed that the late actress was previously married to someone not from the industry. He further dropped an audio recording where the Bloodhounds actress alleged that she was threatened to get married by her then-husband.

Now, Lee Jin-Ho dropped two new audio recordings between Sae-Ron’s new agency staff member after leaving GOLD MEDALIST and her best friend. Sae-Ron’s best friend claimed in the conversation that it was the late actress’ husband who pushed her to the brink of committing suicide. Apparently, these conversations took place on February 16, 2025, on the day of her death.

In the first set of conversations between the staff manager and Kim Sae-Ron’s best friend, the person revealed that they had met the day before her death and went golfing. The friend further stated that her husband would “hit her and create a huge fuss,” and added, “It was physical assault. I have the pictures of his assault.” After that, the call was cut short, although about 30 minutes later, they were reconnected.

When the staff manager asked if Kim Sae-Ron’s husband contacted her best friend, the person said, “He cursed me out but I didn’t respond. I didn’t even message back. I really wanted to curse back but for Sae Ron… I didn’t respond but he kept contacting me with different numbers to curse at me. That was all. I haven’t spoken to him once. Sae Ron said she was so sorry to me. He assaulted her and threatened her.”

“She showed me a picture of a cut on her neck and said it was real. So I just said how she must have had such a hard time. When she first moved to the USA I lived in [redacted] so Sae Ron would come over to grab a meal and we would talk about this and that. We would occasionally talk and two days ago I went to Seoul to meet up with her,” she continued.

The Bloodhounds star’s best friend further shared, “But I keep talking about her husband, but this is not an official statement. But her friends all believe she died because of him. He kept making personal attacks on her and kept threatening her.”

However, amid all these revelations, Kim Sae-Ron’s family claimed they knew nothing about this. Kim Se-Ui, the YouTuber of Garo Sero Research Institute, mentioned that the family had no idea about her marriage or her abortion. They demanded proof of these claims, which stated that no one paid for her hospital bills, so her manager paid 20 million KRW (about $13.7K).

Well, the situation is getting out of hand. On one hand, Kim Sae-Ron has been linked with Kim Soo-Hyun in a relationship where she was a minor; on the other hand, she has been reported to a married person. What do you think?

