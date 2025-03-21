Kim Soo Hyun has found himself in a massive controversy following the death of Kim Sae Ron, with whom he was in a relationship till 2021. Although the late actress’ family accused the actor of pursuing her when she was a minor, his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, claimed that the Queen of Tears star only began dating her in 2019, when she was already 19 years old. However, he has been still linked to causing mental distress to Kim Sae Ron before she took her own life. Amid the controversy, Kim Soo Hyun lost many brand deals, losing out on billions.

Despite the complicated situation, an earlier news article suggested that Elder, a popular out brand, is still maintaining its contract with the actor. Initially, it sparked a massive backlash as many called out the company for not firing Kim Soo Hyun. However, shortly after, netizens discovered that the report was edited out, instead stating that Elder was in the process of terminating the contract. As curiosity grows, the social media account of Elder China released an official statement providing further insights into their contract with the It’s Okay To Not Be Okay actor, according to theqoo.

“We genuinely thank and love all the consumers of our brand, EIDER. Currently, Eider is not conducting any official model promotions in the Chinese region. Regarding the Kim Soo Hyun incident in Korea, all advertisements and promotions related to him have already been halted in the Korean market, and the legal procedures for terminating the contract are in progress,” the brand announced.

In addition, the brand urged consumers not to pay attention to the “false information being spread online to avoid confusion caused by misunderstandings.”

They further added, “In 2025, Eider is ready to provide Chinese consumers with professional outdoor equipment and outdoor experiences with even better services. Thank you again for your support and trust!”

K-netizens came to the brand’s support quickly following their official statement. On the online forum theqoo, one user commented, “Eider is suddenly getting hate when they were the first to cut ties with Kim Soo Hyun.” The other wrote, “The brand must feel unfair about this.”

In light of the current controversy, Kim Soo Hyun has already lost many coveted brand deals, while his upcoming Taiwan fan meeting is also up in the air. The K-drama heartthorb, who once reigned as the highest-paid Korean actor, is now facing a brutal attack on his career, and many fear that he will not be able to recover his image.

Meanwhile, his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, has filed a lawsuit against Garo Sero Research Institute, the YouTube channel that played a major role in unfolding the Kim Sae Ron row. The actor’s agency also decided to pursue legal action against the bereaved family of the late actress for leaking a private photo of Kim Soo Hyun, taken at her house. Notably, previously, he denied ever being at Kim Sae Ron’s house during the course of their relationship. As new purported evidence resurfaces, all eyes are on the climax of the situation.

