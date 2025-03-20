Kim Soo-Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, is pursuing legal action against Kim Sae-Ron’s family. They had also filed a lawsuit against Garo Sero Research Institute, the YouTube channel deeply involved in unfolding his alleged involvement in Kim Sae-Ron’s mental distress before she tragically lost her life on February 16, 2025.

According to Koreaboo, the actor’s agency has now filed a criminal lawsuit against the YouTube channel’s operator and the late actress’ family for revealing the photo of Kim Soo-Hyun without his pants, which showed him washing dishes at Kim Sae-Ron’s house.

GOLD MEDALIST stated, “The agency has filed a criminal complaint against Kim Sae Eui, the operator of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute, who posted a photo of actor Kim Soo Hyun taken with his pants down during a live broadcast on his YouTube channel today. The criminal complaint also pertaining to the bereaved family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron and an unidentified individual claiming to be Kim Sae Ron’s aunt, who allegedly provided the photo to Kim Sae Eui, leading him to post it.”

The agency emphasized that making the photo public was an act of s*xual harassment. Therefore, the charges against the parties include violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment etc. of S*xual Crimes (distribution of footage filmed using cameras, etc.).

GOLD MEDALIST continued that they are deeply saddened by Kim Sae-Ron’s tragic death, who was a former artist managed by the agency. However, they emphasized that the photo revealed by Garo Seo Research Institute was taken when Kim Soo-Hyun was in a relationship with the Bloodhounds actress, who was already an adult.

“The photo contains an image of Kim Soo Hyun’s body that could cause him s*xual humiliation, and it is a photo that should neither be made public nor has any reason to be disclosed. Posting such a photo on a YouTube channel is clearly a criminal act, and Garo Sero has been threatening Kim Soo Hyun by stating their intention to continue releasing similar photos. Therefore, GOLD MEDALIST is left with no choice but to take strong legal action against such behavior,” the company added.

“The act of distributing or publicly displaying footage of another person’s body, which may provoke s*xual desire or humiliation, without the subject’s consent, is a serious crime. We hope such actions will not be repeated.” Kim Soo Hyun’s agency said they’d take additional legal action against the bereaved family and the YouTube channel for spreading “baseless rumors.”

Although the agency previously denied that Kim Soo-Hyun ever visited Kim Sae-Ron’s house, they are now filing a lawsuit against the late actress’ family. “Out of respect for the sudden passing of the late Kim Sae Ron, we had refrained from taking legal action against her family. However, the unauthorized distribution of a photo containing the body of actor Kim Soo Hyun is a grave matter that cannot be overlooked, and due to concerns about future repetitions of such conduct, we have inevitably proceeded with filing a complaint against Kim Sae Ron’s family as well.”

Should the bereaved family of the late Kim Sae Ron and Garo Sero persist in spreading false information, we will be left with no choice but to take comprehensive legal action to protect the honor of our agency and actor,” GOLD MEDALIST finally seems to be taking a strong stance in against the claims made by Kim Sae Ron’s family.

