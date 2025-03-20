After getting convicted on various counts of crimes, Seungri was released from imprisonment, and on March 19, 2025, it was reported by many Chinese media outlets, including Sohu.com, that he was spotted at a nightclub in Hangzhou. Apparently, his appearance was noticed on March 1,8, and he had come with a group of bodyguards. Even though he kept a low profile, his fans could recognize him which created chaos later on, sparking the controversy.

For those who don’t know, Lee Seung-Hyun or Seungri was accused of several crimes related to s*xual assault and gambling. One of the biggest scandals under his name was Buring Sun Scandal which was about his nightclub. It was revealed that many prominent figures from the South Korean industry were involved in the crimes, including prostitution, gambling, and more. However, his recent spotting was enough to spark the controversy. Scroll ahead to read more.

When Seungri was noticed at the Chinese nightclub, his fans started to scream and gather around him. However, as per reports, ever since he returned from imprisonment, his activities haven’t been smooth. According to Chinese media outlets, “To engage in cultural and artistic activities legally, registration with the Ministry of Culture is required. It remains unclear whether Seungri’s event was officially registered, and this will only be determined after the Ministry of Culture completes its investigation.”

Seungri’s post-prison life has already garnered a lot of hatred from people. His previous sightings in Cambodia and Malaysia also ignited anger among netizens. Now, his recent visit to China only fueled that outrage. People have been talking about how the former BIGBANG member is trying to clear his image and strengthen his financial stability by extending his hands to foreign countries.

With his tarnished career, as Seungri is trying to re-enter the entertainment world, media has been describing his situation to be “a blatant provocation to China’s moral standards”. As soon as the reports went viral of the former K-pop idol’s visit, people voiced their opinions regarding that. Social media platforms were flooded with their reactions, as one wrote, “Why is China allowing a foreign criminal to enter?” Another one commented, “He even brought bodyguards? The audacity!” The third netizen stated, “We should ban convicted criminals from stepping foot in our country.”

However, there were Chinese fans who showed their support upon Seungri’s visit. Slamming them, the media outlets called out their blind loyalty and declared it to be “a worrying reflection of social values.” One of the reports noted, “Seungri was convicted of serious crimes in South Korea, yet he now roams freely, receiving VIP treatment at clubs. His presence in China is an insult to public morality.”

It is really a concerning time. What are your thoughts about Seungri’s visit to China? Let us know.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Studio Dragon Unveils 8 New K-Dramas For 2025: From Lee Jae-Wook’s Dear Hongrang To Park Bo-Young’s Unknown Seoul

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News