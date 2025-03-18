Trigger Warning: This article contains explicit content and s*xual abuses.

As the ongoing scandal about Kim Soo-Hyun’s past relationship with Kim Sae-Ron when she was a minor made headlines everywhere, other prominent South Korean artists have faced s*xual allegations before. Based on recent reports, the Queen of Tears actor started dating the late actress when she was 15 years old while he was 27. Her aunt allegedly made these claims and even blamed him for her death. The Bloodhounds actress committed suicide on February 16, 2025.

While the South Korean film industry has been shaken up, let’s look at other such allegations that popular figures from the same industry faced over the years. This list of names includes Squid Game actor O Yeong-Su, K-pop idol Taeil (a former boy band NCT member), and others. They have lost their stardom and their career took a back seat because of these. Will Kim Soo-Hyun face the same thing at the end of this fiasco? We don’t know that yet but scroll ahead to read about the others.

Taeil

Taeil or Moon Tae-Il, used to be a part of the popular boy band NCT (SM Entertainment’s original band from the whole NCT universe that also includes NCT 127 and NCT Dream). However, after the K-pop idol’s name got marred in unspecified s*xual crime, SM Entertainment announced to drop him from the band.

SM Entertainment, the agency that has been responsible for Aespa, Riize, shared an official statement regarding how the singer has been cooperating with the whole situation. They further added that keeping in mind the seriousness of the crime they decided to remove from the group. As per the agency, “We have recently learned that Taeil has been accused of a criminal case related to a s*xual offense. While assessing the facts related to this matter, we recognized the severity of the issue and determined that he can no longer continue team activities.”

O Yeong-Su

The veteran actor O Yeong-Su, who was last seen in the popular Netflix thriller drama Squid Game, was convicted of s*xual misconduct in 2022. The actor who played the Old Man in the series was reportedly accused of touching inappropriately his co-star in 2017. Apparently, he was in a rural area for a theatrical performance when he committed this crime by allegedly touching his female co-star.

O Yeong-Su was ordered an eight-month suspended prison sentence along with 2 years of suspension from the industry and 40 hours of s*xual violence treatment program. Even though the 80-year-old actor maintained his behavior since then, his career has been tarnished.

Jung Joon-Young

After serving a five-year prison sentence, former K-pop idol Jung Joon-Young was released from Mokpo Prison in South Jeolla province in March 2024. He was convicted on r*pe allegations. As per reports, in 2016, he and other four accused men r*ped an intoxicated woman at a bar in Gangnam.

Rapist singer Jung Joon-young released after 5-year sentencehttps://t.co/ZDKzM6P83k — The Korea Times (@koreatimescokr) March 19, 2024

In 2019, the former K-pop idol addressed the issue and publicly apologized through a letter. He wrote, “I write to you in shame and guilt. I, Jung Joon Young, once again realized the seriousness of this situation after returning to Korea on March 12. Although it’s already late, I apologize through this letter to all the people who showed an interest in me and gave me a second chance.”

Jung Joon-Young further continued in the letter, “In regards to what is being said in relation to me, I admit to all my crimes. I filmed women without their consent and shared it in a social media chatroom, and while I did so I didn’t feel a great sense of guilt. As a public figure, it was an unethical act worthy of criticism, and such a thoughtless action.”

Yoo Ah-In

In July 2024, Yoo Ah-In was accused of s*xually assaulting a man. The victim allegedly claimed that the actor assaulted the 30-year-old man while he was sleeping at an apartment that belonged to neither of them. A month later, the actor was called in by Yongsan Police Station. He went through a 90-minute long questioning session regarding the crime, although the details remained under wraps.

Yoo Ah-In agency announced to the press and denying the allegations they said, “The claims in the criminal complaint involving Yoo Ah-In are not true. Additionally, we ask that you refrain from unnecessary speculation regarding his personal life.”

Seungri

Former BigBang member Lee Seung-Hyun popularly known as Seungri was accused of multiple s*xual crimes. In 2020, following a thorough investigation, it was reported that the K-pop idol was involved in arranging s*xual services for big business investors from 2015 to 2016. His name got entangled in embezzling funds from his nightclub and illegal gambling. He was sentenced to three years of imprisonment along with 1.15 billion won (US$970,000) but later it was reduced by 18 months. He was released in 2023.

However, one of the biggest scandals under Seungri’s name was the Buring Sun Scandal which was named after his nightclub. It was revealed that many prominent figures from the industry would be there getting involved in crimes like prostitution and gambling – you name it and they would be doing it. An unnamed man once claimed that a staff member had sent him a photo of an unconscious girl telling him to take advantage of her.

He further told MBC, “A few days later, the staffer sent me another text message with a video clip showing an intoxicated woman being r*ped. He told me the women did not know they were being filmed because they were drugged.”

Well, the crimes related to s*xual misconduct are getting bigger and bigger inside the industry. What are your thoughts about this?

