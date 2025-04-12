After replacing Ryu Jun-Yeol and Han So-Hee, Kim Seon-Ho and Suzy will lead the upcoming fantasy drama Delusion. It is one of the most anticipated dramas, and after the cast change announcement, it raised even more excitement among the viewers. Before the new cast announcement, some reports suggested an indefinite delay in the project as the lead stars had opted out of it. Now, it’s claiming to be one of the biggest budgeted K-dramas.

Well, that’s true. According to new reports, this project, based on a webtoon, has been reimagined as a series after initially being planned as a film. Scroll ahead to find out more about it. On April 11, 2025, JTBC (via AllKpop) reported that Delusion, featuring Kim Seon-Ho, Suzy, and Choi Hyun-Wook, is expected to be one of the biggest-budget K-dramas. It has a whopping production budget of 45 billion KRW (about 33.75 million USD).

As the drama’s storyline is based on a vampire mystery period drama, it has two separate timelines: 1935 Gyeonseong and 19th-century Shanghai. The plot will have its own twists, and because of the mysterious and supernatural presence, the drama needs to have advanced CGI. The filming will be done overseas to maintain the authenticity of the ancient time zones, resulting in such a huge budget for the series.

For those who don’t know, Delusion, also known as Hypnosis, revolves around Yun Iho (played by Kim Seon-Ho), an artist who gets paid to make a portrait of this mysterious woman named Song Jeong-Hwa (Suzy). Over time, the seductive woman’s real identity (read vampire!) will be revealed, leaving everyone stunned, including the artist who is enchanted by her beauty.

Directed by Han Jae-Rim, this drama has not been disclosed much, but it has already created a buzz. Based on a webtoon with the same name by the author Hongjacga, the drama is reported to go on floors in the second half of this year. Viewers might expect it to be released by 2026 on Disney+. This project will reunite Suzy and Kim Seon-Ho six years after their drama, Start-Up. Their onscreen chemistry was loved by all.

Choi Hyun-Wook, recently seen in My Dearest Nemesis, and Heo Joon-Ho, last featured in Buried Hearts, have reportedly joined the cast. Now, we don’t know the details about their characters, but we can expect that they will bring something special into the mix.

Kim Seon-Ho recently appeared in the K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines alongside IU and won millions of hearts with his cute and lovable performance. We can’t wait to see him as Yun Iho in Delusion.

