Netflix’s latest drama When Life Gives You Tangerines starring IU and Park Bo-gum has been making quite some waves for its emotional storytelling and heartfelt narrative. The characters are relatable and vulnerable as the next person. The drama premiered on March 7, with four episodes releasing each Friday. So far, eight episodes have aired in two parts – volume 1 and volume 2. Volume 3 of When Life Gives You Tangerines is slated to release on March 21, 2025.

Is Kim Seon-ho making a cameo in When Life Gives You Tangerines volume 3?

South Korean news outlet Ilgan Sports reported on March 17 that Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Kim Seon-ho will make a cameo in When Life Gives You Tangerines volume 3. His character will be Park Chung-seop and he will be paired opposite Ae-sun (IU) and Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum)’s daughter Geum-myeong (also played by IU).

A character poster was shared on Netflix’s Instagram. A man is bowing to Ae-sun and Gwan-sik who flank their daughter Geum-myeong. The man’s face is not visible but it is seen that he is wearing formal attire. The caption on the poster reads “Dedicated to you. Still blooming, always dreaming.”

The actor is yet to make any comment on his role. Other details of his role are also kept under wraps.

When Life Gives You Tangerines follows the lives of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik as they navigate the ups and downs of life, and try to make a fulfilling living out of available resources for themselves and their children. The drama and the actors are appreciated for heartwarming stories of companionship, love, and self-identity. The drama is directed by Kim Won-suk known for Arthdal Chronicles and My Mister. Im Sang-choon, known for When the Camellia Blooms and Fight for My Way, is the screenwriter of this drama.

Kim Seom-ho was last seen in the drama The Tyrant. He will be next seen in the drama Can This Love Be Translated? and In the Net. His role as Chief Hong Do-sik in Hometown Cha Cha Cha is one of his most loved roles. His appearance in When Life Gives You Tangerines certainly raises anticipation for the drama.

