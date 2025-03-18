Netflix’s ‘The Last Kingdom’ has carved out a reputation that places it among the greats, with some even calling it “one of the best in history.” Fans can’t help but draw comparisons to the legendary ‘Game of Thrones,’ and while HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ attempts to rekindle the magic of its predecessor, many argue that ‘The Last Kingdom’ already does it and perhaps even better.

One of our favorite shows to recommend: The Last Kingdom. Netflix Series

5 seasons

1 movie to wrap up the series

The Lost Kingdom: A Saga Unfolds (From 2015-2023)

The series, since its debut in 2015, unfolded across five gripping seasons, culminating in 2022, and only to be followed by the 2023 spin-off film ‘The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die.’ Based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories, the show plunges into the chaos of 9th-century Anglo-Saxon England, where kingdoms clash, allegiances waver, and survival is a brutal game of strategy.

The show is structured into eight to ten episodes per season, with each being around an hour long. Besides, it has captivated audiences with its intricate storytelling, intense battles, and deeply layered characters.

At the center of the series’ story stands Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who’s a Saxon by birth, a Dane by upbringing, and most importantly a warrior caught between two worlds. His relentless pursuit of his stolen birthright unfolds against the backdrop of Viking invasions and the rule of Alfred the Great.

The Magnetic Characters

The narrative’s pulse-pounding drama and raw emotional stakes have fueled comparisons to Game of Thrones, especially in its ability to balance grand-scale conflicts with personal vendettas.

Viewers have been drawn into the world of The Last Kingdom not just for its historical depth but for its magnetic characters, brought to life by talents like German actor Alexander Dreymon, Austrian actress Emily Cox, English actress Eliza Butterworth, and Lithuanian actor Arnas Fedaravičius, the latter of whom later appeared in ‘The White Lotus.’

The Last Kingdom’s Place in Pop Culture

Social media has been ablaze with passionate endorsements with many on X having hailed it as one of television’s finest achievements.

One fan said, “I watched S1-4 while being sick this past week, and watched S5 in one day. this show slaps, and anybody who sees this comment should give it a chance. until at least like the third episode, the first one might not be for everyone’s taste.”

I watched S1-4 while being sick this past week, and watched S5 in one day. this show slaps, and anybody who sees this comment should give it a chance. until at least like the third episode, the first one might not be for everyone’s taste. — Leo (Aphox)🐀🏡🔥 (@Aphox3) March 10, 2022

And the praise doesn’t stop there. Many believe the final season delivered exactly what Game of Thrones could not, a satisfying and well-earned conclusion. “Loved the final season and finale. A superb story from start to finish,” another fan enthused.

A third echoed, “The final season was very way far better than Game of Thrones final season.”

But perhaps the most emphatic endorsement of all? “Better than Game of Thrones. Better story. Much better ending. The Last Kingdom is the GOAT!” And to drive the point home an army of goat emojis followed.

