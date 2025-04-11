As the dating scandal between Kim Sae-Ron and Kim Soo-Hyun keeps on evolving, WOODZ got dragged into the mix, creating more chaos. After Lee Jin-Ho revealed new evidence claiming Soo-Hyun dated someone else, not the late actress, from 2016 to 2019 when she was a minor, it stirred up conversation once again. However, the YouTuber also shared a new piece of information about Sae-Ron’s past relationship.

The controversy started to erupt when Jin-Ho’s information about Sae-Ron’s alleged ex-boyfriend, named as ‘A’, went viral. Apparently, the actress had dated him from early 2021 to 2022. He further stated that it was not Soo-Hyun and dismissed all the claimed timeline allegations of their relationship that were stated by the late actress’s family members.

On April 10, Lee Jin-Ho shared some evidence in his YouTube video clip to prove that the claims of Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-Ron’s dating timeline were false. He provided a coffee cart image to his viewers and suggested that it was sent by Kim Sae-Ron to one of the K-pop idols during their music video shoot. Even though the sender’s name was not visible, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to figure out that Sae-Ron had sent the cart to popular soloist WOODZ a.k.a Jo Seung-Youn. This sparked a conversation about whether this mysterious boyfriend “A” was WOODZ or not.

This whole controversy gained a lot of attention as people quickly found more connections between Kim Sae-Ron and WOODZ. Apparently, the vendor who sent the cart has a connection with GOLD MEDALIST, the late actress’s previous agency. For those who don’t know, the same company had sent carts to her drama The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim and Kim Soo-Hyun’s Queen of Tears.

As per Koreaboo, reporter-turned-YouTuber Lee Jin-Ho further claimed that Kim Sae-Ron got into the DUI controversy because of her relationship with ‘A’, and that Kim Soo-Hyun had no involvement in it. He stated that the incident happened in August 2022, following her alleged breakup, as she was an emotional wreck at that time. She had gone out with her friends to drink after the breakup and ended up getting into the accident.

For the unversed, neither WOODZ nor Kim Sae-Ron accepted or denied their relationship. However, the Bloodhounds actress was often seen liking his posts on Instagram. Though we don’t have any concrete evidence about Sae-Ron and WOODZ’s relationship, people have been continuously spurring conspiracy theories about their time together. On the other hand, Kim Soo-Hyun has been facing dating rumors but with someone else, leaving netizens to believe the story about Sae-Ron.

Many have been suggesting that this revelation is just not coincidental and that there might be some valid reason behind it. So far, many celebs, including Park Seo-Joon, BTS, Tang Wei, and others, have already been dragged into this scandalous chaos; now it’s time for WOODZ.

The solo artist is currently serving his military days. As per reports, he will get discharged on July 21, 2025. Amid all these, his name got embroiled in a dating controversy with Kim Sae-Ron.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: How Much Will Kim Soo-Hyun Reportedly Have To Pay If Disney+ Cancels Knock-Off? Expert Weighs In

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News