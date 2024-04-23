Matt Hardy surprised everyone this past weekend by appearing on TNA Rebellion, thus clearly hinting about distancing himself from his previous promotion, AEW. There have been some speculations about his contract, but amid it, there’s one interesting update on Jeff Hardy’s status with the Tony Khan-led promotion. Keep reading to know more!

As per early reports, it was said that Jeff’s contract and Matt Hardy’s contract would expire during the same time. For those who don’t know, Matt’s contract expired in March of this year, and it was believed that Jeff’s contract might have got an added time until next year due to his absence and injuries. However, that’s not the case.

As per Fightful Select, Jeff Hardy’s AEW contract isn’t in place up to 2025, and reportedly, it is expected to expire in the spring. It is further learned that Jeff has not signed a new deal yet, but going forward, the contract can be extended by the promotion. As previous reports suggested, Jeff’s deal was believed to expire in 2025. So, it was said that the reunion of the Hardy brothers wouldn’t happen until next year. But now, the reunion might happen sooner than expected.

Matt Hardy’s contract with AEW was extended for a couple of weeks during the time of WrestleMania XL, but as far as his current status is concerned, he is a free agent and has kept all the options open. Recently, Matt Hardy cleared on his X account (Twitter) that he has not signed a deal with any promotion. He also added that he had discussions with WWE and might not hesitate to sign a new contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Talking about Jeff Hardy, he is not active in AEW after he suffered an injury in February during a match with Sammy Guevara on Rampage.

So, with Matt Hardy being a free agent and Jeff Hardy’s contract expiring soon, some wild rumors suggest their return to WWE. Let’s see if it happens or not.

