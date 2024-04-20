WWE is well known for giving shocks by releasing some unexpected names as a practice of budget cuts. However, the latest list of released superstars isn’t much of a shocker as the promotion wasn’t looking much interested in moving ahead with those players. This latest list of stars includes names like Jinder Mahal and Veer Mahaan. Keep reading to know more!

In the latest attempt to cut down on the budget, WWE has released talents such as Xia Li, Xyon Quinn, Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, and Saurav Gurjar (Sanga). Out of these names, Jinder’s release has received mixed reactions from fans as he’s been one of the biggest players for the promotion during his prime, and he even enjoyed a noteworthy run as a world champion.

Recently, Jinder Mahal was indulged in a segment with The Rock and it saw a good response from fans. Now, as he’s no more associated with WWE, the Modern Day Maharaja took to his official X handle (Twitter) and reacted by tweeting, “I Quit. Maharaja Out.”

Apart from Jinder Mahal, WWE also released his faction partners Veer Mahaan and Saurav Gurjar (Sanga). Reacting to his release, Veer tweeted, “When it comes to the honor and respect of Indians, sacrifice comes first. Goodbye WWE. Jai Jai Shri Ram. I will die, but I will not bow down. Neither me nor my India.”

Reacting to her release, Xia Li tweeted, “It has been over seven years since I joined WWE, and as the first female Chinese superstar, I feel incredibly proud! I am sincerely grateful to WWE and Triple H for welcoming me to this big family. During this valuable time, I have not only grown tremendously but also learned countless invaluable experiences. Thank you for your trust and the opportunities you have given me to break barriers and set an example.”

