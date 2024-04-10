This year’s WrestleMania event, i.e., WrestleMania XL was truly magical. Apart from the main event matches, there were some really exciting contests and on top of that, there were some unexpected appearances, that made the event memorable. Now, the latest we learned about the WrestleMania 40th edition is that it has surpassed all pre-existing numbers and has emerged as the biggest event of all time for WWE.

For those who don’t know, the 40th edition of WrestleMania happened on the 6th and 7th of April (the 7th and 8th of April in India). Before it took place, the event had built a perfect amount buzz around itself and the major attraction was a highly-anticipated contest between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While the match was no less than a blockbuster affair, the audience actually got more than they expected.

Before the event, there had been speculations about some surprise appearances; thus, both nights of WrestleMania XL attracted huge footfalls. The event, which took place at Lincoln Financial Field, grabbed a staggering attendance of 145,298 people over the two nights. This was 78% up from WrestleMania 39, thus setting a new record for WWE.

Speaking about the viewership, it was 41% higher than the last year’s WrestleMania, which was record in itself. In partnership of Fanatics, the merchandise sales, too, saw an impressive hike as compared to WrestleMania 39. Last year, WrestleMania made a record with its merchandise sales but this time, it was higher by 20%.

WrestleMania XL also emerged as the most socially viewed WrestleMania of all time, and over two days, it garnered a jaw-dropping 660 million views. On YouTube, WWE‘s channel enjoyed its biggest ever day in history on WrestleMania XL’s Sunday by garnering more than 67 million views in 24 hours.

