WrestleMania XL, aka WrestleMania 40, turned out to be the biggest event in WWE history, attracting record-breaking numbers. One of the major reasons behind the huge success of the event was the surprise appearances of the legends. While the names were kept under wraps, speculations about some legends returning inside the ring played a major role in attracting footfalls. Now, the latest we heard about the event is the original plan involving Stone Cold Steve Austin. Also, there’s an exciting development on The Rock vs Cody Rhodes’ storyline.

The main event was held between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the high-voltage contest, the audience saw The Undertaker and John Cena returning inside the ring. Cena was there to neutralize Solo Sikoa, who tried disturbing Cody during the match. Cena, however, suffered a beating from The Rock, who later received a chokeslam by The Undertaker, thus clearing the way for Cody to score a victory over Reigns.

Now, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, instead of The Undertaker, WWE had planned to bring back Stone Cold Steve Austin during the WrestleMania XL main event. However, as neither party came to a financial agreement, the plan was canceled, and The Undertaker was brought into the picture.

While the idea of bringing back Stone Cold was really cool, it getting canceled didn’t make a huge difference, as the response to The Undertaker’s return was truly a blockbuster.

Coming to the update about Cody Rhodes and The Rock, both the stars set the storyline for their feud during RAW’s episode. It clearly indicates that both of them will be wrestling later this year, but apart from that, plans are already being discussed about their face-off for next year’s WrestleMania, aka WrestleMania 41.

Before returning to WWE, The Rock desired to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but now, it is learned that the WWE legend wants to face Cody Rhodes on the biggest stage of pro-wrestling.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more WWE updates!

Must Read: WWE: Drew McIntyre Has Not Signed A New Contract Yet After WrestleMania XL!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News