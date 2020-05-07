Former WWE Diva Nikki Bella HITS OUT At The Company For Being Sexist!

Former WWE diva Nikki Bella is consistently hitting the news nowadays, be it her baby bump pictures or her memoir ‘Incomparable’, the 36-years-old beauty is just slaying the headlines. Recently, she made some candid confessions on her break up with John Cena, through her new book. Now, we have got our hands on her words for WWE and they are truly shocking.

In the book, Nikki has mentioned about her neck injury and how the company didn’t take it seriously. She revealed of suffering an extreme herniation that prevented spinal fluid from reaching her C6 and C7 vertebrae and a piece was about to push into her spinal cord, something that could have paralyzed her or even caused death. Her legs used to feel numb due to her condition.

Nikki writes, “I asked for an MRI, but they told me that it wouldn’t show anything. They had no answer when I explained that my legs were going numb and giving out on me in matches, that I could only lie down in bed for a few hours at a time. Finally, I had an MRI. I was in Austin, Texas, and I was backstage. A doctor came up to me to say: ‘Just so you know, we’re not going to find anything.’ I would have given anything for that to be true.”

“I was really frustrated because I felt like if I were a male Superstar, I’d be getting radically different treatment instead of being instructed to just sit at home and pray,” Nikki adds further.

