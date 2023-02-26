Rey Mysterio is one of the iconic WWE wrestlers who has been an active wrestler to date and has been taking down opponents. Being one of the company’s most significant assets, he is currently having a feud with his son, wrestler Dominik Mysterio. As the WrestleMania season is around the corner, many are speculating about the father-son duo taking on each other in the wrestling ring!

While there has been no confirmation about the match, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently opened up about beef with his father. As they can not stand the sight of each other, WWE fans are hoping that senior Mysterio should teach a lesson to his son, Dominik.

During a conversation with Sportsmail in an interview, Dominik Mysterio said that his father, Rey Mysterio, has been avoiding seeing him in the ring. He says, “I don’t think he (Rey) has the b**ls”. The 25-year-old junior Mysterio later adds, “but he understands that he can’t hang in there with me. At the end of the day, it’s on him. I’ve proven my point, I’ve been in there, and provoked him multiple times, but he’s not taking the bait. So I can’t see it happening, but if it does it’s going to be on him.”

Later in the conversation, Dominik also adds that he wants to take out Rey. He says, “I think it’s got to the point where I’ve shown I’m willing to do what it takes to take him out and prove once again I’m the only Mysterio that matters in this business at the end of the day.”

Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik Mysterio have been the first-ever father-and-son tag team champions in the WWE. However, the junior Mysterio has been absolutely disrespectful to his father over the last few months. He turned on his father at ‘Clash at the Castle’ in September last year and joined a rival group ‘The Judgement Day’, that consists of Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

