Some WWE superstars rose to success and fame, while some of them just got away with the wind. Adding to the list, Mercedes Moné, earlier known as Shasha Banks, left the giant wrestling company and found her new home by restarting her career with New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, the wrestler has opened up about her departure from the WWE.

The original name of the wrestler is Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado, and she made her name in the WWE. Upon finding her success as Shasha Banks, when she was reportedly removed from the company, she joined AEW. Read on to find out what the wrestler has to say about her exit from WWE.

During a conversation on a panel at Planet Comicon, the WWE former wrestler revealed “nobody knows the story” because she hasn’t said anything about her exit. Shasha Banks adds, “You don’t know the story. You’re reading whatever you want to read and believing whatever you want to believe.”

The former WWE Women’s Champion later said that Shasha Banks is not going to comment about her exit any further. “Nobody knows the story because I haven’t said anything, and I’m not going to say anything because that’s just the classy boss that I am, the CEO,” said AEW star Mercedes Moné.

While talking about her career in the WWE, Mercedes Moné said, “I’d been in the WWE for almost ten years”. While explaining how she wanted to go for a new chapter in her life, she added, “I had to have a change. I had to feel something different in my heart and my soul. I had to go after a whole new dream and a whole new chapter and a whole new destiny for me, and this is what I wanted for me, and this is what I wanted to make happen for me, that’s it. This is what I’m going for. This is my dream.”

