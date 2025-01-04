The news of Selena Gomez getting engaged to Benny Blanco might have been a surprise to many but the upcoming wedding might bring together a lot of actors, singers, and musicians under one roof. While the couple have not announced a wedding date yet, some of the pop star’s close friends are already quite excited and ready to help in the planning and celebration.

Taylor Swift already joked through a comment on the proposal post that she would be a flower girl. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston is reportedly more than happy to help guide the Only Murders in the Building star through the whole wedding preparation process. Here’s everything we know about the same.

Does Jennifer Aniston Want To Help Selena Gomez In Wedding Preparations?

According to In Touch Weekly, it is pretty obvious that her best friend, pop sensation Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively would attend the wedding but there are also going to be “some unexpected people like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Aniston.” For the unversed, Selena often hangs and chills out with Taylor, Blake, and the girl gang, be it lunches, dinners, or parties.

Meanwhile, the former Disney star and Jennifer have the same manager. The two first met at an event and hit it off instantly. “Jennifer treats Selena like a younger sister,” the source stated and added, “She’s very excited for her and has already sent flowers and a card offering to help out however she can.” The Friends superstar has planned a lot of weddings on her own.

Which is why “she knows a whole lot about the process and has a lot of advice to share.” On the other hand, the report claimed, “Selena will be happy to have her guidance.” They added, “It’s hard enough planning a wedding, but a celebrity one is on a different level so any help she can get will be appreciated.” Selena is also close friends with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, who will be expected to attend the wedding events.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Wedding: Expected Attendees

The source continued that whenever the wedding happens, “there will be an incredible number of celebrity guests.” It is quite obvious Selena has a lot of acquaintances and friends in the music and film industry but Benny has also worked for many years and has plenty of popular clients and pals that would potentially be invited to the couple’s day of celebration and joy.

Meryl Streep worked with Selena on the latest season of her Hulu show Only Murders in the Building. Martin Short and Steve Martin, who co-star with her on the series are also really close with the actress. To add to it, Selena’s former co-stars from Wizards of Waverly Place might also make appearances. Meanwhile, Benny proposed with a marquise diamond ring.

