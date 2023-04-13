Things have become quite unpredictable for CM Punk now as far as his pro-wrestling career is concerned. It was an infamous media scrum that happened last year, which forced Punk to stay out of action and the latest we learn is that he’s eager to make his comeback and has already pitched some ideas to AEW. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, back in September 2022, an alleged brawl took place at the post-All Out that involved Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. It led to several rumours about the involved pro-wrestlers and an internal investigation was ordered. Post it, Punk was stripped of his title of the AEW World Championship. Also, who can forget that infamous media scrum? It’s obvious, Punk is unofficially on a long leave!

Now, as per Fightful Select, CM Punk is eager to make his return and has been in touch with AEW. He has also expressed he’s ready to work with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. However, the Tony Khan-led company isn’t giving the green light. Following this, Punk has also agreed to work separately if that’s what the company wants.

As AEW has yet to decide about CM Punk’s return, it is reported that the pro-wrestler is ready to seek other options, including Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Who knows, he might even give a comeback shot at WWE with Triple H being the Chief Content Officer!

Meanwhile, CM Punk left WWE in 2014 as he was unhappy with the bookings made for him. He allegedly also had some medical-related issues with the company.

