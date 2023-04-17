Cameos are one of the most cherished parts of a movie, and Ryan Reynolds is an expert at welcoming Hollywood A-listers for various funny roles in his films. While the actor is working on his MCU debut with Deadpool 3, he has already announced a significant cameo of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. However, we still cannot get over Brad Pitt’s iconic cameo in Deadpool 2 and the fact that he charged one cup of coffee for his part.

Pitt is among the Hollywood A-listers and never fails to impress the audience with his on-screen appearance. And, in Deadpool 2’s case, the actor did leave everyone spellbound in a split second.

Pitt literally appeared for less than two seconds in the Ryan Reynolds’ starrer as he played the role of Vanisher, a mutant who always remains invisible. However, in one of the scenes, Deadpool’s X-force is forced to jump off a plane only to land in the most bizarre situation. As Vanisher is invisible while skydiving, he electrocutes himself, and Brad Pitt steals the show with his 2 seconds screen time. Talking about her memorable cameo, Reynolds once revealed that the Oscar-winning actor only charged a cup of coffee for this role.

In 2018, Reynolds and the film’s team attended the Comic Con in San Diego, where they interacted with Entertainment Tonight about Pitt’s blink-and-you-miss-it role. Spilling beans about the role, the film’s co-writer, Rhett Reese said, “Brad Pitt said he’d do it if Ryan personally delivered a cup of coffee from Starbucks, right?”

The Free Guy intervened and said, “Sort of embellished.” He continued, “I was told all he wants is a cup of coffee, and I said, ‘Like a franchise or just one individual cup of coffee?’ And I was told one individual cup of coffee, which was really his way of saying, ‘I’m doing it for nothing.’ And it was a total solid and the nicest thing anyone could do.” An impressed Reynolds further mentioned how amazing it was for “one of the biggest movie stars in the world” to agree to an “utterly wordless and invisible” role in the movie.

