Taylor Swift’s songs aren’t just music but emotions for all her fans worldwide. The way she describes details about relationships, friendships and men in her music is flawless, and we admire the way she does so effortlessly. There’s an edit going viral on social media that reads ‘Men Written By Tay’ and features Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Andrew Garfield, Pedro Pascal and others, and it’ll leave you dreaming about your man with eyes wide open and girls, you deserve nothing less than this. Scroll below to watch the video.

All these actors are the most eligible bachelors in the West and enjoy a massive fan following among their fans, especially on social media. Tom is reportedly dating Zendaya, but you might still have a chance with Evans, Garfield and Pascal, hehe!

Pop Culture God took to their Instagram account and shared an edited video of Taylor Swift’s Lover featuring Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Andrew Garfield, Niall Horan, Dylan O’Brien and Louis Tomlinson. It’s the best thing on the internet today.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pop Culture God (@popreset)

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Andrew Garfield is the only right answer 😭( Like I replied on your tweet 😭)”

Another user commented, “LOUIS AND NIALL SUPREMACY”

A third user commented, “I was searching for sebastian stan but i think he is more of lana del rey, glad andrew and tom is there tho <3”

A fourth commented, “i take this magnetic force of a man to be my…LOVER <3”

What are your thoughts on the ‘Men Written By Taylor Swift’ edit on social media? Tell us in the space below.

