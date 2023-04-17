Director James Gunn is preparing for his one last flight at the Marvel Cinematic Universe aka MCU with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. With this Gunn will bid adieu to Marvel forever since he is now the co-head of MCU’s rival studio DC. The fan base of Marvel and DC are almost always at loggerheads and this time the director had to get down to the playing field to set records straight and ease the DC fans as well, who are not happy about him promoting GOTG Vol. 3. Read on to no more in detail.

GOTG Vol. 3 will be the final movie in that franchise and it has already packed an emotional punch at the fans with its rich trailer. People are dead scared about one of their favourite characters, Rocket. On the other hand, Gunn and Peter Safran have declared a few projects that they will be there in the new DCU.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday, James Gunn shared a behind the scene image of himself with the GOTG Vol.3 stars, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, and the leading man Chris Pratt. One of the DC fans took to the comment section and wrote, “The worst business that DC could do was to hire someone who advertises the competition… unbelievable, now can you imagine what their movies are going to be like??? I think it’s a disaster.” Gunn took the time out to respond to this comment personally and shut down further trolls for good.

James Gunn, responded saying, “The last thing DC would want is someone who would spend the last 12 years of his life creating a series of films, and then turn his back on the last movie he created and poured his heart and souls into, as well as his collaborators and the investors. I wasn’t hired at DC without everyone on board being very clear and supportive up front and continuously through this process.”

Few of the users joined in and defended James Gunn while refuting the user. One of them called the director a ‘Legend’. Another fan wrote, “yo ass down handled by Gunn, so best just stop commenting and carry on,” followed by, “get a life pal.” Another reminded the user, “comic writers and artists have been going back and forth from dc to marvel from the beginning. film makers are following suit.”

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

James Gunn directed Gaurdians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starring Chris Pratt in the lead is all set to release in the theatres on 5th of May. And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Continues His Dating Spree With Bradley Cooper’s Ex Irina Shayk? Coachella Pictures Spark Romance Rumours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News