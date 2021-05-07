Dev Anand is one of the well-known superstars in Bollywood. During his career, which spanned for over six decades, delivered some commercially and critically acclaimed films. While the legendary actor is no more, his loyal driver Prem Shripath Dubey had revealed some insights about the actor’s life.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Dubey initially, was a driver to the legendary star’s son Suneil Anand but later he began working for the star. He then stayed loyal to him and worked for almost 30 years. When Guide actor breathed his last on December 3, 2011, his driver couldn’t believe it.

Advertisement

Recalling the day when Dev Anand breathed his last, Prem Shripath Dubey said to Rediff.com, “Monaji (Kalpana Karthik, Dev Anand’s wife) had asked me to come early on Sunday morning, December 4, as she had to go to church. But at around 7 am, my wife told me Dev Anand was no more. I told her it’s not possible. But it was. I immediately took an autorickshaw and rushed to Devsaab’s house. Monaji was in her room. She did not come down the whole day. There were lots of television reporters around.

Devsaab was not sick at all. The last time I saw him was on November 17 when I dropped him at the airport. He was flying to London with his son, Suneil. He was fit and walking. I asked him if he wanted a wheelchair and he said no.”

Prem Shripath Dubey also revealed what Dev Anand‘s typical day looks like. Dubey said, “We would leave for work every day at 11 am or 12 noon but if there was a shoot, we would leave at 9 am. The first thing he would do when he reached his office was read the newspaper. He never had lunch, but dinner was at 7 pm sharp. His tiffin would come from home — just a little bhaji with one chappati, that’s it. At 8 pm he would drink a glass of hot water. We would leave the office at around 9 or 10 pm. At home, he would drink soup and have some fruit. Breakfast was porridge, omelette, milk and banana.”

But in the early days, Devsaab loved parathas, gobi, methi and baigan ka bhartha. Apples, grapes and popcorn were favourites. But in the later years, he just ate sukhi chappati, papaya and banana. He never ate sweets; he did not drink alcohol or smoke.”

Prem Shripath Dubey also said, “Once in a while, Devsaab would give me his clothes. The belt I am wearing is from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. I am wearing his shirt too, which he had worn in Jaanemaan. His favourite colours were yellow, brown and black. Once in a while, he wore red. Did you know he had 800 jackets?”

Prem Shripath Dubey also revealed that working for Dev Anand for 30 years had a profound effect on him. He said that he started talking like him.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Almost Lost Her Role In Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish To This Actress & It’s A Tough Guess!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube