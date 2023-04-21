Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): And the day has arrived! After a wait of 4 long years, Salman Khan is back on Eid with guns blazing. The film has been the talk of the town ever since the makers dropped the official trailer online. While its first rushes were criticised by many, others waited with bated breath for the film’s release. The film hit the screens this morning and has received poor to mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, it also stars an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, Venkatesh, Vijender Singh. A while back, we brought you a Twitter review, and we saw netizens giving mixed reactions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the Early Trends flowing, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has opened on the predicted lines. According to the latest media reports, the film garnered around 12-14 crore on the opening day. With Day 1 being a working day, the film is expected to grow more tomorrow, on the occasion of Eid and the day after.

Well, the real test will be on Monday when Salman Khan starrer will face a new working week with no Holiday. Fans have huge expectations from the Salman Khan starrer. It’ll be interesting to see if it can live up to it.

This afternoon, Koimoi watched and reviewed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and rated it with 1 star. An interesting excerpt from the review read, “Bhaijaan has three worthless brothers born on the earth only to chant Bhai-Jan. Why so? It might be because they’re cast in the film purely based on doing so in real life. They’re in love, so they decide for Bhai to ship with a Bhabhi and enters Bhagya (Pooja Hegde). Bhagya starts by hesitating to call ‘Bhaijaan’ Bhaijaan for apparent reasons and goes on to talk about how she wants to touch his feet for being the great human he has been.”

Well, it’d be interesting to see if Salman Khan film will cross 100 crore mark on its first weekend? What do you think? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: Salman Khan Starrer Releases With Evil Dead Rise, Beats It Easily To Be The Better Horror Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News