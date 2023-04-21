The internet is on its toes constantly to observe celebs and pinpoint their mistakes. This time it was Disha Patani who was trolled mercilessly for performing Ganga Arti. Disha Patani was in Varanasi a few days back to shoot for her next project.

She offered prayers at River Ganga and was a part of Maha Aarti. Pictures and videos of the Malang actress performing Ganga Arti have been doing rounds on the internet. However, afew netizens were quick to spot how the actress was not aptly dressed for the ritual.

In the pictures and videos which are viral on the internet, Disha Patani can be seen wearing a crop top with trousers. Though she covered herself with a shawl, she was attacked for performing Aarti in a crop top.

There are a few who appreciated this new avatar of the actress while others called it a PR stunt. There were some reactions that were funny as well. Users compared Disha to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. A user commented, “Hamari Poo kapdo mein kitni acchi lagti hai na”, a dialogue from Karan Johar’s film K3G directed at Bebo!

Another user commented, “Poo bani Parvati”, another dialogue directed at Kareena’s character. Another user questioned this episode calling it a strategy. “Is this damage control by her pr?”, wrote the user.

There were others who questioned the MS Dhoni actress for wearing a crop top at Ganga Aarti. One user wrote, “I know this is bad, but i was expecting her to be wearing something she shouldn’t be wearing over there!” Another comment read, “No judgement but isn’t she still wearing a crop top tho?”

A user tried to crack a joke saying no one is there to guide her and wrote, “Usko koi sahi disha batane wala nahi hai.” Another user commented, “She looks so good in ethnic wear.. she had so much potential to be a good ranked movie star but Calvin ruined it.”

One user tried to judge Disha Patani’s look and called her plastic surgery responsible for it. The comment read, “She’s a good example of plastic surgery gone bad. Too much of it makes a person expressionless. That’s why she looks like that.”

You can read the whole thread here.

The Radhe actress was recently in Varanasi for a shoot. Her fan clubs shared a video of Disha performing Ganga Arti.

On the work front, Disha Patani is shooting for Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra. She is also shooting for a Tamil film and Prabhas – Deepika Padukone starrer bilingual film Project K.

