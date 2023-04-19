Just like what happened for Hera Pheri 3 (or 4), it seems that Rowdy Rathore 2 is witnessing similar series of developments. As we all know, initially, Akshay Kumar himself made it public that he’s not a part of Hera Pheri’s upcoming instalment anymore but joined the cast soon after. The same thing could be seen taking place for RR 2 now. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Rowdy Rathore’s sequel has been in the pipeline for so long and finally, a few days back, a shocking update came in. It was about Sidharth Malhotra replacing Akshay as the main lead. It’s hard to imagine any actor playing the ‘Rowdy’ lead other than Akshay, so it was a huge shocker for fans and even the neutral audience. But now, there’s one good news for those who don’t want Akki to be replaced.

As per the report in Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar is not at all replaced by Sidharth Malhotra in Rowdy Rathore 2 at the present moment. Also, Anees Bazmee is being considered to come on board as a director. A source close to the development says, “Yes, Producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker Anees Bazmee and are in talks for Rowdy Rathore 2 and the latter will direct the film as the two share a great rapport. Other than this development, it’s all mere stories.”

Clearing the air about Sidharth Malhotra replacing Akshay Kumar, the report further states, “There have been no discussions yet about replacing Akshay with Sidharth in the sequel. Though some people from the film’s team want Siddharth to be a part of the film and are pushing for his name, also because Kiara is in talks to star in the film, no concrete decision has been taken by the makers yet. In fact, there have been no talks about the casting of the main lead at all.”

It’s a big sigh of relief for all Akshay Kumar fans. Now, let’s hope Akshay makes a return with his iconic character in Rowdy Rathore 2.

