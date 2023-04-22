It was predicted in this column that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan would take an opening in the range of 15-17 crores. Ideally, first day numbers of 20 crores would have been at par for the Salman Khan starrer. However, first and foremost this is pre-Eid and secondly, the benchmarking for an opening day has changed post pandemic. The numbers can no way be expected to be on the same lines as before and while there was a denial phase around this last year, it is becoming much clearer in 2023 that the situation is going to be the same till the end of this year at least.

As a result, the film had a first day collections of 15.81 crores. Though this is on the lower side of the expected range, at least it’s not like the film has opened around 12-13 crores mark, something that seemed like happening around the afternoon shows. Agreed that this is pre-Eid due to which the single screens at the mass centres were impacted. Still, at least at the multiplexes, the momentum could have been better.

That said, the start is such that at least it gives a chance for the weekend to now see a high. With today being Eid and also it being a Saturday, the collections of KKBKKJ are bound to increase. Again, ideally from here the numbers of the Salman Khan starrer should be jumping towards 23-25 crores range. However, it’s always good to keep the expectations in check and hence as long as the 20 crores benchmark is crossed today, it would be fair enough to keep the Farhad Samji directed action drama to have the weekend numbers aim for 60 crores.

