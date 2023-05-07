In his prolific career spanning over three glorious decades, superstar Aamir Khan has been a trendsetter, pioneer and disruptor at the Bollywood and global box offices.

As we celebrate 35 years of genius in Indian cinema, history records proudly suggest that there is no one like Aamir when it comes to delivering a perfect blend of superior content and unbreakable box office records.

The golden century – Ghajini

The box office landscape of Indian cinema was changed forever in 2008 with the release of Ghajini. The Hindi remake of the Tamil film became the first Hindi film in history to hit 100 crores nett in India, which was considered an alien concept. And since then, it has become a new parameter of box office success.

The double century – 3 Idiots

Becoming the first actor to hit a double century in 2009 was again the perfectionist with Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots. Interestingly, Aamir Khan was the only actor to hit the 100 crore mark for the second time with the blockbuster, once again setting a new benchmark at the box office!

Triple century – PK

Aamir Khan’s humongous popularity and magnanimous star power reached its peak with the remarkable success of Rajkumar Hirani’s PK. In 2014, Aamir became the first star to enter the 300 crore club.

The unbeatable 2000 crore grosser – Dangal

In 2016, Aamir created the biggest of record and delivered an all-time grosser with Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal. The wrestling drama created records not only in India but also in overseas by earning way more than it did in its home country. With Dangal, Khan had achieved something which has never been done before, thereby opening China as a potential market for Indian films.

