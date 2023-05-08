Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Box Office Day 3 (India): Enjoys A Decent Weekend

It was a decent weekend for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 as 24 crores* came in. Considering the fact that the entire lifetime of the last instalment, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, stood at 13.80 crores in India, these are good enough numbers as there is a substantial improvement for the franchise. Same was the case with John Wick: Chapter 4 as well, which did far better than the first three instalments and now Guardians of the Galaxy is also seeing better results, hence showing that Hollywood films are finding more and more traction.

Yes, if one looks at standalone collections, then the size and release for a film of this scale deserve better numbers. Also, the day-on-day increase in numbers isn’t much either. Yes, the footfalls did increase but not in a heavy manner, which reflects in Sunday numbers of 9 crores*. The double-digit mark should have been hit at least on the third day of the weekend but that hasn’t happened either, which shows that yet again it’s just the loyal Marvel fans who are patronizing GOTG Vol 3 and the overall word of mouth is just about fine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trending so far also indicates that Monday’s hold won’t be anything great and a fall of 50% or more is inevitable. One just hopes that at least 3-4 crores do come in because that would mean at least 10 crores more would be collected during the weekdays, resulting in an overall decent first week for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: The Kerala Story Box Office: Scores 4th Biggest Weekend Of 2023

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News