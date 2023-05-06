Burak Deniz has been a popular figure in the Turkish entertainment industry, known for his outstanding performances in television shows and movies. His visit to India marked his interest in exploring the Indian Film Industry and learning about the cultural exchange between India and Turkey.

The session saw Burak performing the famous Shah Rukh Khan step and sharing his love for the film PK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burak Deniz spoke about how he admired the work of Amir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and also the director Raju Hirani. He said he would love to have the opportunity to collaborate with them.

Stare Yildrim, when asked about her journey, spoke about how she started out as a producer in the United States of America and then went on to direct a film. She also spoke about how it is to be a woman in this industry. She said that in her experience, it is hard everywhere, but “it is much easier for me to work in the United States, and I get respected as an individual.”

The highlight of the conversation was Burak Deniz and Stare Yildrim saying, “We should do films together… we have common words.” Adding one, she said maybe they could work on a rom-com with a sequel “One part could be shot in India and one in Turkey.”

Burak Deniz concluded the session by saying this was like a business trip, but he has always been curious about Indian culture and would love to come here again. He also thanked everybody and said that this experience affected him a lot.

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Was Criticised For Going Off-Script To Kiss Brad Pitt, Netizens Reacted “…Y’all Find It Beautiful, Not Harassment, Right?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News