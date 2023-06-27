HBO’s Game Of Thrones – based on George R.R Martin’s best-seller series A Song of Ice and Fire, has amassed millions of fans since it premiered on April 17, 2011. Throughout the eight seasons, fans saw the different locations from the books brought to life with particular attention to details – be it King’s Landing, Winterfell, Essos, Dorne or Castle Black. Today we bring you some trivia about the latter that may blow your mind away.

For those who don’t know, Castle Black was one of the main locations on the Wall where members of The Night’s Watch – the sworn brotherhood of men who guard the North against the Wilding and Night King. It is also where the Lord Commander of the Watch – a role Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow is bestowed- resides and new recruits are trained.

In today’s Game Of Thrones trivia, we tell you of how the sets of Castle Black were and if Night’s Watch members Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), Samwell Tarly (John Bradley), Jeor Mormont (James Cosmo), Benjen Stark (Joseph Mawle) and others had it easy shooting there. PS: It wasn’t – and the set decorator Richard Roberts once opened up about it.

As seen in Game Of Thrones, Castle Black was almost cut out from the rest of Westeros as it was far up North, even for the Starks at Winterfell. The men sworn to protect the realm from the undead didn’t have fancy living quarters, as most of the infrastructure was rotting or falling apart. Besides this, the grounds were always mucky with animal fresh hanging around and animals – pigs, horses and more, free in the premise. As per reports, these things weren’t added via CGI or on the edit table but were present on sets.

As reported by Making Game Of Thrones, GoT set decorator Richard Roberts once got candid about Castle Black’s vibe and said Castle Black both looked and smelled foul. He was quoted saying, “It had to look greasy and grungy and cold and as disgusting as possible. And I’m seeing it with all the extras in and the actors look great ’cause their teeth are rotten and they look…unwashed for years, so, it was foul, it was absolutely foul. And it literally does stink up there. We’ve got pigs in there, you’ve raw meat hanging up…I was there this morning, and it was absolutely disgusting. It smelled foul and looked foul but that’s how it should be, so we’re happy.”

Did you know this trivia about Game of Thrones? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such titbits about your favourite shows, movies and stars.

