Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser has been watched and Karan Johar’s return to the big screen post-Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has everything a true-blue family entertainer should have.

Lead pair consisting of actors who rarely go wrong in delivering superlative performances, a family drama layered with romance, comedy & all the dysfunctional family melodrama that KJo has been mastering over the years.

Many slammed the ‘so-called’ over-the-top melodrama of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil but there are some heartbroken like me who still stand by the emotional conflict of that film.

I still love a disturbed Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) going “Agar tu mar gayi na, toh main tujhe maar dunga” to a cancer-struck Alizeh (Anushka Sharma). This is the Karan Johar we know, this is the Karan Johar we love.

Folks down at Bollywood Hungama were sharp enough to notice Alia Bhatt changing nearly 20 sarees in the 76-second teaser. KJo’s love for Yellow Chiffon sarees continues as Alia Bhatt delivers her sensual take. Can’t remember when was the last time an actress looked so beautiful on-screen. Trust KJo to portray his ladies most beautifully.

Ranveer Singh with all his heart adapts all the colours splashed at his vivid character. Already seems to have nailed the emotional scenes, Rocky could be an interesting addition to the Dharma’s list of multi-layered male leads.

Pritam + Arijit Singh‘s song is EXACTLY what a Karan Johar would need in 2023. “Tum Kya Mile, Hum Hum Na Rahe…” I’m envisioning this track to be better than Kesariya minus any Love Storyiaan flaw. BGM is immersive.

On the whole, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will bring back families to the theatres. Following the Karan Johar template, it’s going to be a beautifully mounted heavy-on-drama rom-com. If you thought Alia Bhatt was at her peak beauty in Brahmastra, you were so wrong.

