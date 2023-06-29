Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been making headlines for all the controversial reasons. The show which went on air a couple of weeks back, already saw a few names out of the house. In the recent development, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya Siddiqui and Palak Purswani got evicted from the house. However, the show is now making headlines for some controversial things as two contestants were seen indulging in a passionate smooch. Yes, you heard that right!

Since evening a clip from inside the house has surfaced on the web and its going viral. The clip in question sees the contestant in the garden area. But what has left everyone’s eyes wide open is the hot smooch between Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadidi.

While things are not clear how Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid ended up smooching each other, it seems both are completing a dare given to them. The clip opens with Akanksha and Jad, including in a hot smooch while co-contestant Pooja Bhatt looks visibly embarrassed. Later, the other contestants are seen beginning the countdown.

Watch the video below:

#SalmanKhan had said he will let #BiggBossOTT2 contestants cross the line, Lets see who he reacts to this Kiss by #AkankshaPuri and #JadHadid pic.twitter.com/ZFV1h3J80d — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 29, 2023

Before entering Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha Puri has emerged as ‘Mika Singh Ka Swayamvar’ winner. However, later the duo decided to not tie the knot.

Meanwhile recently evicted Bigg Boss OTT contestant Aaliya Siddiqui slammed host Salman Khan for being biased towards her on the show.

Speaking to Indian Express, Aaliya Siddiqui said, “Salman ji bilkul biased ho ke bole. Waha ek star ne ek star ka support kiya hai. That shows how one uses their power against others. I am not scared to say this as I know I wasn’t wrong. Everyone on the show talks about their past, their lives. Pooja ji has, Falaq Naaz spoke about her brother and his time in jail. There is only much you can talk about. I had bonded with Abhishek Malhan and he wanted to know about me. I never spoke ill about anyone.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this?

